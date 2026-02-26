Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jackie Shroff says dog in Teri Meherbaniyan had an air-conditioned car and a separate hotel room: ‘He was treated the way…’
During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jackie Shroff shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details from his 1995 film Teri Meherbaniyan.
Jackie Shroff has starred in several iconic films over the years, but his 1995 starrer Teri Meherbaniyan continues to enjoy a separate and loyal fan base. Recently, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jackie shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details from the film, including how the dog featured in the movie was given an air-conditioned car and a separate air-conditioned room during the shoot.
During the conversation on the show, Kapil Sharma joked about another Jackie Shroff film, Doodh Ka Karz, and recalled a scene where the heroine is bitten by a snake and Jackie’s character sucks the venom out of her leg. Kapil quipped that it would be extremely difficult to convince actors of the current generation to perform such scenes today. He told Jackie that actors nowadays ask a lot of questions before agreeing to a scene. “What if I do this? How will I do this? Won’t I die if I suck the venom out?”
Kapil then asked Jackie how the director managed to convince him to perform the scene. Responding to the same, Jackie said, “When I entered films, I did’t know much. I didn’t understand much then, and I still don’t. The director told me to do this, I did it. As he read the script, he said ‘The snake is your brother.’”
Jackie further shared that actors who were juggling multiple shifts during that era did not have the time to study each script in detail. “Whenever they would come to narrate script to us, the stories would be like this only. There was no time to study the script. Like the film I did with the dog.”
As the audience cheered, recognising the film Jackie Shroff was about to mention, it became clear that he was referring to Teri Meherbaniyan. In the film, Jackie’s character dies, but his dog takes revenge on his behalf. The storyline was considered highly unconventional at the time, as the dog ultimately becomes the hero of the film after Jackie’s character dies.
Jackie shared that many people were surprised by his decision to take up a film where the dog became the hero in the end. “People asked me why I agreed to do the film because the dog became the hero in the end.”
However, Jackie revealed that the dog was also treated like a star off camera. “The dog was not mine. His name was James. After each take, he would chill in an air conditioned car. After pack-up, he would go to an air conditioned hotel. He got massages and was shampooed frequently. He was treated the way animals are supposed to be treated.”
