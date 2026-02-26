Jackie Shroff says dog in Teri Meherbaniyan had an air-conditioned car and a separate hotel room: ‘He was treated the way…’

Jackie Shroff has starred in several iconic films over the years, but his 1995 starrer Teri Meherbaniyan continues to enjoy a separate and loyal fan base. Recently, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jackie shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details from the film, including how the dog featured in the movie was given an air-conditioned car and a separate air-conditioned room during the shoot.

During the conversation on the show, Kapil Sharma joked about another Jackie Shroff film, Doodh Ka Karz, and recalled a scene where the heroine is bitten by a snake and Jackie’s character sucks the venom out of her leg. Kapil quipped that it would be extremely difficult to convince actors of the current generation to perform such scenes today. He told Jackie that actors nowadays ask a lot of questions before agreeing to a scene. “What if I do this? How will I do this? Won’t I die if I suck the venom out?”