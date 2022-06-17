‘Desi Expendables’: Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty start shooting for Baap, Sunny Deol says ‘dhai kilo ka haath leke…’

Superstars of the 80’s and 90’s — Jacky Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol — are all set to appear in a film together. The four actors announced their new film Baap on Thursday. The actors took to their social media platforms to share that they have started shooting for the the action film too.

Jackie Shroff, shared a picture of himself with Suniel and Sanjay and wrote, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….,” as Sunny Deol was missing on the first day of shoot. Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted Jackie’s post on Instagram and wrote, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking…Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.” Sunny responded on Instagram and said, “Tum log kaafi fit lag rahe ho. Main bhi apna dhai kilo ka haath leke aa raha hu.”

As soon as Jackie dropped this picture on Instagram, fans started expressing their excitement to see the four actors on screen together for the first time. However, Sunny and Jackie had earlier starred in JP Dutta’s Border together. One fan commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 Dada, Baba, Mithun Da… And One and Only Sunny Paji! Wishing all the best to the 80s and 90s super heroes! ❤”. Another fan wrote, “They don’t make them like you guys anymore ❤️,” while someone called it, “Desi Expendables”.

According to reports, Baap will be directed by filmmaker Vivek Chauhan. A source close to the project tells indinaexpress.com that Sanjay, Mithun and Jackie have started shooting for the film’s first schedule in Mumbai. The source adds, “The film is touted as the baap of action films. The film went on floor on Thursday in Mumbai and will be shot in several locations in India. The film’s team is aiming to wrap shooting under a month, hence all the actors and cast members are shooting extensively for the film. The film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2023.”

A formal announcement of the film is awaited. Reportedly Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan is backing the project.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and is now preparing for the release of Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Om: The Battle within. Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash and Raveena Tandon, will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. Sunny Deol, apart from Baap, also has Gadar 2, and Apne 2 with father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol, in his kitty.