Jackie Shroff hints at reunion with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in Khalnayak Returns

Jackie Shroff isn’t complaining that fellow ’80s stars are dominating the screens yet again. He headlines a superhero movie, Manish Saini’s The Great Grand Superhero, and will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle. Meanwhile, his former co-star Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s comedy Maa Behen on Netflix India this Friday. Their Khal Nayak co-star Sanjay Dutt is on a roll as well, having starred in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Riteish Deshmukh’s period war drama Raj Shivaji this year.

“I’m sure your mom and dad aren’t complaining either,” Jackie tells this writer in an exclusive interview. While he hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, he made his intent clear to SCREEN about reuniting with Sanjay and Madhuri in the recently announced sequel to their film, Khalnayak Returns. “There’s no discussion yet. The story is yet to reach me. Sanju baba’s posters are already out as Khalnaayak. Bas police officer Ram Sinha aur unki dharampatni peechhe hain,” he says, smiling. Madhuri told SCREEN that “as of now”, there are no talks with the makers on her casting yet.