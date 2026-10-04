Jackie Shroff reveals why actors rejected the role of Chunnilal in Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas

Jackie Shroff recently opened up about playing the iconic Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, revealing that the role came to him only after several other actors had turned it down.

During an interview with Republic Bharat, Jackie recalled his Devdas days after a woman in the audience told him that she had watched the film five times. Reacting to her response, the actor said, “Nobody was taking that role because Shah Rukh Khan saab was essaying Devdas’ character. To those whom the film had been offered, they said, ‘My character’s name isn’t even there…Devdas is his name.’ So, when nobody accepts the role, it comes to me, and I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do this role.’ Madhuri (Dixit) ji is there, and I am the king of her character’s (Chandramukhi) brothel. Why shouldn’t I sit there? I said, ‘Very good’ and asked what’s the second thing that I have. They (filmmaker) said ‘There is one song for you and these are the dialogues.’ I read the dialogues, and I said, ‘Even if my role comes during the interval, it won’t matter to me because I am seen merely by standing.’ And, I was seen in Devdas.”