Jackie Shroff recalls feeling shy romancing Madhuri Dixit Nene on screen: ‘It is very hard to look into her eyes’

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff praised each other and revisited their memories of working together.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 22, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Jackie Shroff on Madhuri Dixit Nene
Actors Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff graced the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the two shared fond memories of working together. While Jackie praised Madhuri, she described him as “innocent” and “down to earth.” Jackie also recalled being quite shy while performing romantic scenes with Madhuri in their films.

On the show, Madhuri revisited her first meeting with Jackie on the sets of Karma. She shared how he and Anil Kapoor sat in a corner, watching her performance. “I met him for the first time on the sets of Karma. I was doing a small song in the film. There was Jaggu Dada, Anilji, and both were looking at me from a corner. That time I was quite new, so I was very nervous. I only had a small part in the film, which was the song, and Jaggu Dada and Srideviji see that song and imagine themselves in it,” Madhuri shared.

Jackie chimed in, “I heard about her (Madhuri Dixit) for the first time from Saroj Khan. She had told Subhash Ghai that Madhuri was a beautiful heroine and an excellent dancer who had come into the industry, and that he should cast her. And I am still awestruck by her.”

When Kapil Sharma asked Jackie Shroff why he left his rehearsals and watched her dance, he said, “Sometimes you have to forget yourself. Madhuri has played all kinds of roles with me, and I feel happy. She has played my wife, my girlfriend, and also my mother-in-law in Sangeet.”

‘I used to feel shy while doing romantic scenes with Madhuri’

Later in the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Madhuri Dixit whether any actor had ever felt nervous while romancing her on screen. Jackie Shroff promptly admitted that he was one of them. He said, “I used to feel shy while doing romantic scenes with Madhuri. I was not used to it. A movie is actually filmed in real life; some emotions are private; they live in the heart. How can you just project them onscreen? When she speaks, it is very hard to look into her eyes and talk or sing. She is very lovely and expressive. She is so immersed in her role. When it’s a romantic film, she is romancing.”

Madhuri Dixit also went on to praise Jackie Shroff and said, “There is a purity in his personality. He is so innocent and down to earth.” She even recalled how Devdas was their last film together.

