Jackie Shroff recalls feeling shy romancing Madhuri Dixit Nene on screen: ‘It is very hard to look into her eyes’

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff graced the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the two shared fond memories of working together. While Jackie praised Madhuri, she described him as “innocent” and “down to earth.” Jackie also recalled being quite shy while performing romantic scenes with Madhuri in their films.

On the show, Madhuri revisited her first meeting with Jackie on the sets of Karma. She shared how he and Anil Kapoor sat in a corner, watching her performance. “I met him for the first time on the sets of Karma. I was doing a small song in the film. There was Jaggu Dada, Anilji, and both were looking at me from a corner. That time I was quite new, so I was very nervous. I only had a small part in the film, which was the song, and Jaggu Dada and Srideviji see that song and imagine themselves in it,” Madhuri shared.