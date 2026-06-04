Jackie Shroff recalls a quiet Shah Rukh Khan on King Uncle sets: ‘He sat in a corner’

Every actor in the industry seems to have a Shah Rukh Khan story—whether they’ve worked with him or simply crossed paths with him. One such actor is Jackie Shroff, who has witnessed Shah Rukh’s journey from close quarters over the years. The two first worked together in the 1993 film King Uncle, followed by Devdas in 2002 and Happy New Year in 2014. While all three films went on to become major successes, Jackie still vividly remembers the young SRK he met on the sets of King Uncle.

Speaking to Yuvaa, Jackie recalled, “Shah Rukh Khan played my younger brother in King Uncle, and I thought he was very silent. He would always sit in a corner. Every time I looked at him, I felt like he was a volcano waiting to erupt. He was extremely quiet. Then we worked together in Devdas, and years later he cast me in Happy New Year. The only brief he gave me was: ‘Look handsome.’”