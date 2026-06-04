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Jackie Shroff recalls a quiet Shah Rukh Khan on King Uncle sets: ‘He sat in a corner’
Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff first worked together in the 1993 film King Uncle, followed by Devdas in 2002 and Happy New Year in 2014.
Every actor in the industry seems to have a Shah Rukh Khan story—whether they’ve worked with him or simply crossed paths with him. One such actor is Jackie Shroff, who has witnessed Shah Rukh’s journey from close quarters over the years. The two first worked together in the 1993 film King Uncle, followed by Devdas in 2002 and Happy New Year in 2014. While all three films went on to become major successes, Jackie still vividly remembers the young SRK he met on the sets of King Uncle.
Speaking to Yuvaa, Jackie recalled, “Shah Rukh Khan played my younger brother in King Uncle, and I thought he was very silent. He would always sit in a corner. Every time I looked at him, I felt like he was a volcano waiting to erupt. He was extremely quiet. Then we worked together in Devdas, and years later he cast me in Happy New Year. The only brief he gave me was: ‘Look handsome.’”
Jackie Shroff also opened up about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film King.
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“Now, I am doing King with him. He is still the same. He has a lot of respect for everybody. He loves everybody. He is so well-spoken. He has represented India globally. I think he is one of the most beautiful human beings we have. What an actor, and he has a style that is entirely his own,” he said.
Earlier reports had suggested that both Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor would be part of King. While Jackie has now confirmed his involvement, there is still no official confirmation regarding Anil’s casting.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Pathaan, King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is particularly significant as it will mark the first feature film collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone is set to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh.
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