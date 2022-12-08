Jackie Shroff on how he went from being called ‘Jaikishan’ to ‘Jackie’: ‘I had a classmate…’

Jackie Shroff has sustained a high level of stardom over decades. He made his debut in 1983, with the Subhash Ghai film Hero. In a new interview, he credited the film’s success with giving him everything that he has now. Without Hero, he said, he wouldn’t be here.

Beloved by his fans as ‘Jaggu Dada’, the actor also spoke about how he came to be known as ‘Jackie’, after being born as Jaikishan Shroff. Jackie has often spoken about his youth in a Mumbai chawl, and his inspiring rags-to-riches tale is still cited by many as the quintessential Bollywood success story.

He told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, “My mother used to call me Jaggu, my friends used to call me Jaggu dad, my father used to call me Jaikishan… Some used to call me Jai, others used to call me Kishan. I have many names, you can call me whatever you want, just say it with love.”

Asked how he came to be known as Jackie, he said, “I had a classmate in school, who came from Hong Kong or Dubai. He felt that Jaikishan was a long name, so he told me that we should have some fun with it. He started calling me Jai-ki, and from there, it evolved to Jackie. My name has kept changing, but I’m still the same.”

The actor was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot, and will next be seen in the film Life’s Good.