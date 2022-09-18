scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Jackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor feeling insecure about his success: ‘It is normal to look up to your older brother…’

Actor Jackie Shroff reacted to Anil Kapoor's statements where the actor had expressed his initial insecurity regarding his successful career. Jackie praised Anil for being honest.

anil kapoorJackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor's statements on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Jackie Shroff has responded to Anil Kapoor’s revelations on Koffee with Karan where he opened up about his insecurities regarding Jackie. On the popular and controversial chat show, Anil said that he was rather insecure after Jackie had bagged a big film with Subhash Ghai.

Talking about Anil’s statement, Jackie told Times Now that Anil’s heart is ‘absolutely clean’ and that he knows that the veteran actor has strong respect for him. “It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh… But I know he is a guy who really really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect,” he said.

During their appearance on Koffee with Karan, Anil and Varun Dhawan had talked about nepotism. Anil expressed that he was rather anxious after Jackie, an outsider seemed more successful. Anil said that he had been doing ‘bit roles”, while Jackie had become an A lister with just ‘one announcement’. “I was doing south Indian films. I did not feel good about it,” he had said.

Karan Johar then asked Anil Kapoor, “Did you feel that Jackie who was an outsider had the privilege of being launched by Subhash Ghai?” Anil replied, “I still felt it ya. The day I signed Yash Chopra’s film, I felt, ‘Oh now, I’m fine.’ Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Hamare Tumhare and Jackie Shroff made his debut in 1983 with Shubhash Ghai’s film Hero.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which enjoyed fair success at the box office, while Jackie Shroff has Atithi Bhooto Bhava in the pipeline.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 09:56:51 am
