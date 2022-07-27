Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up rumours: ‘I’ve seen them go out together…’

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always fervently denied being in a relationship, though their getaways, photos and dinner dates say otherwise. Despite being prodded on innumerable occasions, they’ve firmly maintained that they’re close friends. Recently, however, there have been rumours that they have called it quits.

Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff reacted to the rumours and told Bombay Times that ‘they’ve always been friends and are still friends’. He also said that he has seen them go out together and added that he doesn’t keep track of his son’s love life, as he doesn’t want to infringe on his privacy. He called them ‘thick buddies’ and said they spend time with each other besides work. “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story,” he said. adding that they share a good equation with Disha.

Speculation about Tiger and Disha began to brew after they starred in the music video Befikra in 2016, and grew stronger after they attended parties together and shared posts from their Maldives vacations. Disha is close friends with Tiger’s mother and sister, Ayesha and Krishna, as well. Last year, Krishna had opened up about their equation and told Times Now, “There’s never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone – a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone.”

Disha is busy with the promotions of Ek Villain Returns and also has Yodha in the pipeline. Recently, Tiger Shroff announced the film Screw Dheela, which will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.