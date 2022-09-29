Jackie Shroff on doing 12 films a year: ‘Director ki izzat karo…’

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who will next star in the film Baap, recalled the times when he used to sign 12 films a year without even asking for the script. According to Shroff, this generation of actors have the advantage of time, which they did not have back then.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shroff said that today, the actors have a lot of time and yet they do just two films a year. He said, “Waqt hi waqt hai. Tabhi time hi nahi tha, abhi time hi time hai. Bache log aaj kal do picture saal ki karte hai, humlog 12 karte the (There is a lot of time. In our times there was no time. Today, actors do two films a year, we used to do 12 films).”

Shroff also reflected upon how the tough times in his personal and professional life have helped him stay true to his roots. “For 33 years I have lived in a 200 sq ft house. Even though producers came and signed me, nothing changed after that.”

Recalling the times when he signed films like Teri Meherbaniyan, and Doodh Ka Karz, Shroff said that he never asked for a script from the director. “Main script maangta hi nahi tha kisi se. Mujey toh koi ek line bata deta tha, (I never asked for the script. Someone used to tell me one line) He further said, “Director ki izzat karo tab jaake picture achi banti hai (Only when you respect the director, the films turn out to be good).”

The actor was last seen in the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film is currently streaming on Zee5 and also stars Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal.