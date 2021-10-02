scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Jackie Shroff hosts Asha Parekh’s 79th birthday celebration, Waheeda Rehman in attendance. See photo

Filmmaker Khalid Mohamed posted a photo of Asha Parekh celebrating her special day with Waheeda Rehman and Jackie Shroff.

October 2, 2021
asha parekh aheeda rehman jackie shroffAsha Parekh seen with Waheeda Rehman and Jackie Shroff at her 79th birthday celebration. (Photo: Khalid Mohamed/Instagram)
Veteran star Asha Parekh turned 79 on Saturday, and she had best friend Waheeda Rehman besides her to ring in the special day. Actor Jackie Shroff hosted a special lunch in her honour a day before her birthday at his farmhouse.

Filmmaker Khaled Mohamed shared a picture from the celebration featuring Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Jackie Shroff. He wrote, “On Asha Parekhji’s birthday eve, Jackie Shroff ushers it in with cake and super lunch at his farmhouse in the presence of her bestie Waheeda Rehman.”

The heartwarming picture had reactions from across the industry and fans of the veteran actors. Asha and Waheeda, who were once competitors, have been close friends for decades now. In fact, the duo often takes trips with other friends from the industry.

Asha Parekh, who began her career as a child artiste, went on to become one of the most sought-after stalwarts of Bollywood, reigning through 50s and 60s. Some of her most memorable films include Dil Deke Dekho, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Kati Patang and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki.

