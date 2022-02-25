Jackie Shroff had a special request before Tiger Shroff’s debut: ‘Mera kaam hai bachcha paida karna…’

In a new promo for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, producer Sajid Nadiadwala recalled the humorous request that actor Jackie Shroff made when his son, Tiger Shroff, was about to make his acting debut. Tiger was ‘launched’ by Sajid in the film Heropanti. They have since worked toegether on the the Baaghi franchise, and are currently working on Heropanti 2.

Tiger and Sajid were joined on the episode by Sajid’s wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and actors Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty. Kapil asked the producer what Jackie Shroff had told him ahead of Tiger’s debut, and Sajid replied, “Dada ne ek din bola, ‘Bhidu, mera kaam hai sirf bachcha paida karna, star tu bana de (Buddy, my job is only to give birth to my son, it’s your job to make him a star)’.”

Tiger has become one of the country’s most successful action stars, with three concurrent franchises to his name. He is prepping for his fourth, Ganapath, in which he will reuinte with Kriti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Tiger admitted in a 2019 Hindustan Times interview that his father’s ‘words of wisdom have been (his) guiding force’. Asked if he’d received any advice from him, Tiger said, “He told me, ‘Listen more and speak less’. There are many other things that he has told me and all of them have helped me sail through.”

Tiger also described Sajid as his ‘mentor’, and said that he’s the only person he turns to for career advice. Jackie, on his part, has said that he doesn’t believe in giving Tiger any advice. He said at a press interaction for Romeo Akbar Walter, “Tiger is very much like me. I too would readily do stunts. I trusted my action choreographers and I left myself under their guidance, I feel Tiger is guided by wonderful technicians. Also, he can take his own decisions. I am happy that he is grounded and learns the hard way. I also wish that this generation would be disciplined in life. Tiger sleeps early and gets up early and believes in working hard and as a father all this makes me feel happy.”