Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa give friendship goals; Ayesha Shroff calls them ‘brothers’

Actors Danny Denzongpa and Jackie Shroff were two of the most sought-after actors in the 1980s and 1990s with a series of blockbusters to their credit. While Jackie mostly played the hero, Danny aced villainous roles. Recently, the actors met and Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff shared pictures from the meeting, taking fans down memory lane. She called them ‘brothers’ in the caption of the photos.

In the photos, Denzongpa and Shroff looked cool as they sported headgear, cool T-shirts and jeans. The actors have worked together in films such as Chauraha, Andar Bahar, Diljalaa among others. Ayesha captioned one photo, “the husband and the brother.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Ayesha Shroff shared another picture, in which the actors are sitting under a tree. She captioned the image, “Brothers are not always by blood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhath commented on the post, “One of the nicest people our industry has! Danny uncle and Jackie uncle.” Rinzing Denzongpa and Tiger Shroff posted heart emoticons in the comments section. Actors Sooraj Pancholi, Sikandar Kher and casting director Shanoo Sharma also showered their appreciation for the pictures.

Many fans also appreciated seeing both the actors together. One user commented, “The Most Rare & Amazing people on this earth – for decades now God has stopped producing such good human beings like them on this earth.”, while another fan wrote, “Two legends in one frame.”