Jackie Shroff attends event with Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis after son Tiger’s shooting incident

A day after Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai, his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff was seen attending an official event in memory of late music composer Bappi Lahiri. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the event.

In the video shared by ANI, Jackie Shroff is seen standing behind and holding his trademark plant pot, championing a healthy environment. Bappi Lahiri’s family was present at the event, and his daughter, Rema Lahiri, was seen felicitating the CM with a shawl. Rego B, his grandson, was also seen actively participating in this event. Jackie Shroff stood behind for the event and after the CM’s felicitation, he made a quiet exit from backstage. Sophie Choudry and a few more personalities from the film industry were in attendance. Before the commencement of the event, Jackie and the team took a group picture with the CM.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis and Actor Jackie Shroff attends the naming ceremony of the ‘Bappi Lahiri Marg.’ https://t.co/El4Bx6OSwu — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

After the gun-firing incident, Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his home.

First images show Tiger Shroff bandaged at home as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits after Juhu firing. https://t.co/KmuyvhwWYv — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 18, 2026