Jackie Shroff attends event with Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis after son Tiger’s shooting incident

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A day after Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai, his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff was seen attending an official event in memory of late music composer Bappi Lahiri. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the event.
In the video shared by ANI, Jackie Shroff is seen standing behind and holding his trademark plant pot, championing a healthy environment. Bappi Lahiri’s family was present at the event, and his daughter, Rema Lahiri, was seen felicitating the CM with a shawl. Rego B, his grandson, was also seen actively participating in this event. Jackie Shroff stood behind for the event and after the CM’s felicitation, he made a quiet exit from backstage. Sophie Choudry and a few more personalities from the film industry were in attendance. Before the commencement of the event, Jackie and the team took a group picture with the CM.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis and Actor Jackie Shroff attends the naming ceremony of the ‘Bappi Lahiri Marg.’ https://t.co/El4Bx6OSwu
— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026
After the gun-firing incident, Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his home.
First images show Tiger Shroff bandaged at home as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits after Juhu firing. https://t.co/KmuyvhwWYv
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 18, 2026
On Sunday evening, five rounds were fired at Tiger while he was inside his car. The incident happened near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle. Tiger’s driver and a bystander were injured. Soon after the attack, the assailants fled on a motorcycle. The firing took place barely 100 metres from Juhu police station.
Thee accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting case have been arrested by Mumbai police. They were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday morning, after a tip-off from Mumbai Police triggered a coordinated operation, as reported by The Indian Express.
During the incident, a detergent seller named, Umesh Kumar Chauhan, who also vlogs, got hit by a bullet while recording the video. Accompanied by his friend, friend Kisan Rajbhar, he told the police, “It sounded like Diwali crackers bursting continuously. I started shouting, ‘Tiger sir has been shot.’ In the middle of all this, Umesh was shot.”
Amidst this, the security has been amped up outside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty’s residence. After the shooting incident, a social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.