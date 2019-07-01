Jabariya Jodi trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra team up for another romedy

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is out. The film revolves around the concept of ‘Pakadwah Shaadi’ in which the groom is kidnapped in order to avoid giving dowry. The system was more prevalent in parts of Bihar as well as Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

The clip opens with Sidharth’s character Abhay Singh announcing that in Bihar, people get married in three ways — love marriage, an arranged marriage or by agreeing to give dowry to the groom’s family. Malhotra’s character is a rowdy who helps the brides’ side by kidnapping the groom in the nick of time. Abhay hopes to become an MLA one day, but his hopes are dashed when he meets the fiery Parineeti, who intends to tie the knot with Sidharth’s character.

Watch the trailer of Jabariya Jodi here:

Surprisingly, Sidharth Malhotra’s Bihari tone is more on point than Arjun Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s in Half Girlfriend and Super 30, respectively. The clip offers a few laughs, all thanks to Sanjay Mishra. Aparshakti Khurana and Javed Jaffrey also feature prominently in the trailer.

The official synopsis of Jabariya Jodi reads, “Watch this quirky, entertaining romantic – comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, based on the unique concept of Pakadwah Shaadi and groom kidnapping prevalent in heartland India! Witness this laugh riot, where two gutsy lovers challenge each other head-on to win the war of love!”

Jabariya Jodi releases on August 2.