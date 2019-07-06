Jabariya Jodi song Khadke Glassy: Your average club number

It looks like the season of remixes will never go out of fashion in Bollywood. The latest song to join the growing number of revamped tracks is the upcoming romantic drama Jabariya Jodi’s “Khadke Glassy.”

Advertising

The over two-minute released video sees the lead stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra matching steps to the Punjabi number. The new version of the song has been brought to life by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri, while the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Ashok Mastie.

The track is a generic club number, which will most likely be played on loop in various pubs across the land. There is nothing new or exciting about either the video or the music. Let’s just put it this way, composers Tanishk Bagchi and Ashok Mastie have not done a bad job. And this is largely owing to the fact that the original was not a musical gem either.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the concept of ‘Pakadwah Shaadi’ where the bride’s side of the family kidnaps the groom so that they don’t have to give dowry. It was prevalent in parts of Bihar as well as Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Jabariya Jodi releases on August 2.