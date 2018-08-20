Jabariya Jodi first look: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s fun ride begins

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s film revolves around a ‘surprise shaadi’. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s film revolves around a ‘surprise shaadi’.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will share screen space once again in upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti took to Twitter earlier this morning and shared the first look of the film, announcing that the shooting has begun. In the poster, we see Parineeti and Sidharth lost in each other but in between them, there is a groom tied and unconscious. The makers had earlier announced that the film revolves around a “surprise shaadi”.

Meanwhile, Sidharth too shared a poster revealing their characters’ names. In the film, Sidharth will play Abhay while Parineeti will play Babli.

It seems not just Pari and Sid’s fans but even Karan Johar is looking forward to see the jodi on screen. He retweeted the poster and wrote, “Sid and Pari are back in a super fun avatar!!!! This Jodi is set to set the screen ablaze!!!! Rock it guys ! @S1dharthM @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor @balajimotionpic ❤️”

Sidharth will, reportedly, be playing a Bihari babu in the film. Even his tweet about the film hints at it. Announcing the film, he had written, “Surprise Party Sune ho ? …yeh surprise shaadi hai ! Excited to announce my next film #JabariyaJodi with Parineeti Chopra.”

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra had earlier shared screen space in 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

About the film, Ekta had earlier tweeted, “BALAJI ‘s funnest film just started. Move over surprise parties..and make way for ‘surprise shaadis’! A ‘#Jabariyajodi’ you cannot afford to miss 😉 !”

While Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary, Parineeti has many releases in her kitty. The actor has wrapped up two films Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Interestingly, in both the films, she would share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor.

