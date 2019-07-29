Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi gets a new release date

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film Jabariya Jodi was earlier scheduled to release on August 2. However, the makers of the film have pushed the film’s release ahead by a week. The new release date of Jabariya Jodi is August 9.

The decision was taken as there are other films (Khandaani Shafakhana and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) set to hit the screens on August 2. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is enjoying a solid run at the box office.

IT’S OFFICIAL… #JabariyaJodi – which was slated for release on 2 Aug 2019 – will now release one week later: 9 Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi is based on real-life instances of groom-kidnapping in North India.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.