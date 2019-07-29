Toggle Menu
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi gets a new release datehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/jabariya-jodi-new-release-date-sidharth-malhotra-parineeti-chopra-5859933/

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi gets a new release date

Jabariya Jodi's release is postponed by a week as there are other films (Khandaani Shafakhana and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) set to hit the screens on August 2. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is enjoying a solid run at the box office.

Jabariya Jodi new release date
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi will enjoy a solo release on August 9.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film Jabariya Jodi was earlier scheduled to release on August 2. However, the makers of the film have pushed the film’s release ahead by a week. The new release date of Jabariya Jodi is August 9.

The decision was taken as there are other films (Khandaani Shafakhana and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) set to hit the screens on August 2. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is enjoying a solid run at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi is based on real-life instances of groom-kidnapping in North India.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film beats competition
2 Arjun Patiala box office collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh film fights for survival
3 Milind Soman on wife Ankita Konwar: There is a connection which cannot be described