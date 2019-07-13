Jabariya Jodi director Prashant Singh: Forced marriage not a solution to end dowry culture

There is some “poetic justice” in the practice of groom kidnappings in parts of Bihar, says Prashant Singh, who is exploring the topic in a quirky way through his debut film Jabariya Jodi.

Advertising

Singh said the practice exists because of the dowry system.

“Our film is based on some true incidents of groom kidnappings in Bihar, where the groom is kidnapped to avoid dowry. When I discussed this idea with friends, they laughed and said, ‘these guys deserve it’. I saw poetic justice there. When there is some evil in society another evil comes to counter that,” Singh, who has assisted on films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, told PTI.

The director said the film does not glorify the practice but attempts to highlight the problem of dowry issue.

Advertising

“We are showing what is being practised for years in Bihar. It is because of dowry that this happens. Forced marriage is not a solution to end dowry culture in Bihar, consent is important. Change in the society,” he said.

Jabariya Jodi will see Sidharth Malhotra playing a thug, who helps kidnap grooms and Parineeti is seen as his love interest.

“I wanted to make this film in a bigger set-up and so we needed big stars. It was the producer who suggested Sidharth’s name. I felt we should explore him in a different avatar. He loved the story and agreed immediately.

“He wanted to do something new, he wanted to break the mould. I knew I could surprise people with Sidharth and we started working on getting his body language, diction right. He has really worked hard,” Singh added.

Jabariya Jodi produced by Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh, will release on August 2.