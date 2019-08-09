Jabariya Jodi box office prediction: Siddharth-Parineeti film to have a moderate opening

After being postponed quite a few times, Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabriya Jodi hit theaters today. The Prashant Singh directorial deals with the abduction of grooms prevalent in Bihar, where the girl’s family forces the boy into marriage. The film is the solo Bollywood release this week and thus is expected to take lead at the box office.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Girish Johar says since the previous week’s releases are almost at the end of their run, Jabariya Jodi will be audience’s first preference. “If you see, all other films are almost at the end of their run. There’s a fresh window for Jabariya Jodi to perform well. There is a positive inquisitiveness about the movie. It looks like a light comedy entertainer. The earlier films that held their own at the ticket counters like The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30 or Article 15 have done their business. Unless Jabariya Jodi is extremely bad, only then these movies will move ahead but I don’t think that will be the case,” he said.

For now, it is Disney’s The Lion King, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya which are running in theaters.

Girish Johar also suggested that the buzz around the romantic comedy is pretty good, courtesy its music album and star cast. He shared, “Siddharth and Parineeti have done Hasee Toh Phasee together which had a decent box office collection. Now, they are coming together after a long time. Siddharth is doing something different with Jabariya Jodi. Until now, he has only played characters that have been suave and charismatic. Now he will be seen as a massy character with a desi dialect.”

Advertising

Predicting the box office collection of Jabariya Jodi on its first day, he added, “The film is a massy entertainer backed by Ekta Kapoor and the songs are on the top of music charts as well. The buzz is pretty much fine. I will peg the film somewhere around Rs 3-4 crore.”

Asked if Siddharth and Parineeti film’s business will slow down in its second week after the Independence Day releases Mission Mangal and Batla House, Girish Johar said. “Though Mission Mangal and Batla House will be the frontrunners, if Jabariya Jodi will be good, it will have its own audience.”

Jabariya Jodi is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.