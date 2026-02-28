Sharvari, Vedang Raina would be Jab We Met’s Geet, Aditya if the film was to get a reboot, says Imtiaz Ali

Jab We Met remains one of the most beloved romantic films of Hindi cinema. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2007 film gave us the unforgettable pairing of Aditya and Geet in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Its dialogues continue to live on in pop culture, its music still resonates across generations, and its emotional honesty remains rare even today. Naturally, the idea of a reboot is both thrilling and risky.

In a recent rapid-fire interaction with NDTV, Imtiaz Ali was asked to imagine what a modern-day version of Jab We Met might look like and who could possibly step into the shoes of its iconic leads. “At this age, I think Sharvari and Vedang could be, because they are very young and they have that streak that they can become that,” he said. Sharvari and Vedang are a part of Imtiaz’s next film.

Interestingly in 2024 Expresso event by The Indian Express, Imtiaz was asked where would Geet and Aditya be today, Imtiaz had immediately said, “At a divorce lawyer’s office.”

ALSO READ: When Vijay’s wife Sangeetha felt that her romantic gestures were ‘wasted’ on him: ‘Before marriage, she would do a lot’

Dinner with Tara, not Geet

When asked which character from his films he would like to have dinner with, Imtiaz didn’t pick Geet. “Tara (Tamasha) — because she is intelligent, she is easy, and she will choose the right restaurant,” he said, referring to Deepika Padukone’s character from Tamasha.

Why Rockstar had to be in Delhi

When asked if Rockstar could be made in any other city, Imtiaz explained why the film was inseparable from its Delhi setting. “Rockstar had to be in Delhi because I needed the roughness of the texture that the city brings. Also, the university kind of feeling. It is very difficult to think of Jordan in any other place, but maybe it could have been possible in Chennai, and then the film would have been a Tamil film.”

Chamkila as a stage musical?

When asked which of his films could work best as a stage play, Imtiaz pointed to Chamkila. “Chamkila can be a very good musical on stage because there are so many situations with songs. Also, in a musical one can conceive the fact that the singer and the actor are the same person, and we already did that in Chamkila. So it is like a model that is already set.”

Story continues below this ad

The most underrated song

For Imtiaz, the most underrated song from his films remains Patakha Guddi from Highway. “The lyrics of the song are underrated. The way Irshad Kamil has written it, I think it is his best-written song.”

Imtiaz on his equation with AR Rahman

Speaking about his long-time collaborator AR Rahman, Imtiaz said, “The thing about Rahman is that I was very fascinated by him when I didn’t know him. But after knowing him so well, I am even more fascinated by him. He is that kind of a person — very truthful and true. He has had a huge impact on my life.”

The filmmaker has recently announced his next project, which will feature music by AR Rahman. The film, starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, is now slated for a June release this year. Described as a “charming story of love and longing,” the yet-untitled film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in April but has since been postponed.

This will mark Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, also starring Parineeti Chopra.