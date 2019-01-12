Jab We Met actor Kishore Pradhan dies at 86

Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan, 86, passed away on Friday. He was loved for his comedy roles in Marathi and Hindi films.

Indianexpress.com got in touch with his Subh Lagna Savdhaan co-star, Subodh Bhave, who offered his condolence. He called him ‘Kishore Kaka’ while giving us the few details he had about the late actor.

He said, “We worked together in Subh Lagna Savdhaan, but after the film’s release, I couldn’t keep in touch with Kishore Kaka, as he was not keeping well, and I was out shooting for my film. He was keeping unwell. I don’t know the exact reason of his death yet. His family is grieving and busy with preparations for his funeral.”

Famous Marathi writer and poet, Mr Chandrashekhar Gokhale also expressed his condolences through a Facebook update, and remembered Kishore Pradhan for his talent of mimicking Johny Walker and Jagdip impeccably.

Kishore Pradhan was last seen in Marathi film, Subh Lagna Savdhaan. His performance in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Lalbaug Parel and Santosh Manjrekar’s Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy received a lot of critical appreciation.

He also acted in more than 100 Marathi theatre plays, and about 18 English plays.

Kishore Pradhan started his acting career when he was studying at Morris College in Nagpur. He would participate in his college festivals and later on, he started his own theatre group, Natraj.

He acted in Hindi films like Jab We Met, and Lage Raho Munnabhai. In Jab We Met he played the role of a railway station master, and his dialogue, “Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ki tarah hoti hai” with Kareena Kapoor became quite famous.