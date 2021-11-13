When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why Jab Tak Hai Jaan song shoot was left midway after Yash Chopra’s death

It’s been nine years since veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan released. Days before the release of this Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Yash Chopra passed away leaving his fans with his last on-screen love story.

At the time, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that the shooting of the title song was still incomplete but they decided to let it remain as it is. “Just a minute and a half of the song was left. He (Chopra) wanted to do it in Switzerland. We don’t have the heart to shoot that part now. We will make it impure if we had to shoot it,” Shah Rukh had said while promoting the love story film also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was written by Yash Chopra’s son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The film featured some of the most romantic songs penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar, and AR Rahman composed the music for the film. The film received a lot of love for showing SRK wearing the Indian military uniform and riding a motorbike across Ladakh with a wonderful poem written by Yash Chopra going on in the background.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra’s last film that was released in theatres during Diwali in 2012. Yash Raj Films and the film’s cast and crew wanted the audience to cherish every moment of the film. SRK had then said, “The movie is ready for release. He (Chopra) had finished editing and the background mix was happening. The film was locked by Yash ji. The film which you will see has been entirely made by Yash Chopra.”

On the film’s ninth anniversary on Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a montage of stills from the film and a behind-the-scenes video featuring Yash Chopra giving the film’s cast directorial instructions, on her social media platforms to celebrate the film’s spirit.

Actor Sharib Hashmi also shared a memory from the film on his Twitter and wrote, “9 years ago a dream came true !!! #JabTakHaiJaan ❤️.” Sharib played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s Samar Anand’s friend in the movie.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is still treasured by the fans of Yash Chopra.