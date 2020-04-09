Jaaved Jaaferi to star in Takht

Jaaved Jaaferi’s last feature outing was Netflix film Maska. (Photo: Jaaved Jaaferi/ Instagram) Jaaved Jaaferi’s last feature outing was Netflix film Maska. (Photo: Jaaved Jaaferi/ Instagram)

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to feature in Karan Johar’s much-anticipated period drama Takht.

Takht, which marks Johar’s first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Jaaved Jaaferi will play the head priest in Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s court.

“I’m playing the head priest of Shah Jahan’s court. I’m the qaazi who is in-charge of all the religious affairs. It’s a very strong part,” the 56-year-old actor told PTI.

Takht features a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2021.

Jaaved Jaaferi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Coolie No 1, with Varun Dhawan in the titular role.

His last feature outing was Netflix film Maska.

