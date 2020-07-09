Jaaved Jaaferi: My father had a tragic life and out of it came the comedy

Jaaved Jaaferi talked about his father Jagdeep on the sidelines of a recent interaction about his own showbiz journey. (Express Archives photos) Jaaved Jaaferi talked about his father Jagdeep on the sidelines of a recent interaction about his own showbiz journey. (Express Archives photos)

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is mourning the demise of his father Jagdeep, who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai, following age-related health issues. He was 81.

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Jaaved said his father Jagdeep was someone who came up from scratch and built a life for himself with sheer hard work. He recalled how the comedy his father enacted on screen emerged from the tragedy he faced in real life.

“My father loved what he did on screen. But he had a very tragic life, and out of that tragedy came the comedy. He would talk to us about what he went through in life,” said Jaaved Jaaferi.

Also read: Jagdeep (1939-2020): Soorma Bhopali lives on

Jagdeep, who entered films as a child artiste, went on to cement his position as one of Bollywood’s leading comic actors. His work in films like Do Bigha Zameen, Aar Paar, Brahmachari, Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke and Andaz Apna Apna remain memorable. He was also a part of several Ramsay Brothers’ horror movies including Purana Mandir and Saamri. But it was his Soorma Bhopali act in Sholay that stuck with him over the decades.

Jagdeep along with Ravi Behl, and sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri on the sets of dance reality show Boogie Woogie. (Express Archives photo) Jagdeep along with Ravi Behl, and sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri on the sets of dance reality show Boogie Woogie. (Express Archives photo)

Jaaved Jaaferi further shared how his father’s perseverance through the most difficult times was his biggest inspiration. Javed said, “He came from the streets, after Partition, when everything was lost. He had to support himself and his mother. So all that played a big part in shaping me, my thinking and how I approached my work. He inspired me even as a human being and an actor. I learnt from him that nothing was ever too small.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd