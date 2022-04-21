Jaaved Jaaferi calls sob stories on reality shows ‘contrived’: ‘Boogie Woogie was best show that happened in India’

One of the first dance reality shows on television, Boogie Woogie started airing in mid-90s on Sony TV with Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl as the judges. While television was still in its nascent stages in India, the show attracted audience of all ages and genders as they appreciated India’s talent. It became an instant fan favourite.

Back then, Boogie Woogie was one of a kind — a new concept for television consumers and a breath of fresh air. But 26 years later, the concept of reality shows has become overused and unimaginative. Every channel has its own singing and dance reality shows. While they continue to be a great platform to showcase talent, several shows, more often than not, grab eyeballs by mounting on the sob stories of its contestants.

Not a long ago, singer Sonu Nigam called sob stories’ on reality shows “a marketing thing.” When indianexpress.com asked Jaaved to share his opinion on the reality shows we witness today, the actor said, “There are pros and cons. I personally feel that the biggest pro is that the talent is getting an opportunity, a platform. The cons are that sometimes these shows become too contrived.”

When we asked him to elaborate on the comment, he said nowadays the reality shows “doesn’t feel real.” “All of them are looking the same. It (the sob stories) looks fake,” he replied. As per him, what made Boogie Woogie stand out was the fact that everything that happened on the show “was organic, real, from the heart and not scripted.”

Jaaved added, “Humare me, it just happened. We didn’t know. It used to be a surprise. Whenever someone would narrate a story, our reactions would come naturally. We paid attention to it but knew that it was a show, a platform to showcase talent. So, just sob stories never became the only way to go about it. It was about talent. It was about hope, conquering disability… it was not a set up.”

When asked if he would want to comeback to television, he replied that he misses being a part of Boogie Woogie. “I miss Boogie Woogie. It is the best show that happened in this country. It should come back but unfortunately, it is not in my hand,” he concluded.

On the work front, Jaaved Jaaferi will be seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2. He plays the role of Bittu in the Nakuul Mehta starrer, which will stream on ZEE5 from April 29 onwards.