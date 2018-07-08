JP Dutta to release Paltan after a 12-year-long gap

J. P. Dutta’s Paltan completes the war trilogy, following Border and LOC Kargil J. P. Dutta’s Paltan completes the war trilogy, following Border and LOC Kargil

Having treated the audience with realistic war films like Border and LOC Kargil, filmmaker JP Dutta is now all set to complete the war trilogy with the upcoming movie Paltan.

Paltan, which is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 that took place along the Sikkim border, portrays an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of the movie.

He wrote, “#Border… #LOCKargil… JP Dutta’s war trilogy #Paltan to release on 7 Sept 2018… #2MonthsToPaltan… Glimpse.”

Zee Studios and JP Dutta Films’ upcoming drama will feature an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others.

This film will also mark Dutta’s fifth release with Sunil Shetty. It should be noted that Dutta has returned to direction after a 12-year-long gap for Paltan with his last release being 2006’s Umrao Jaan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

According to IMDb, Dutta not only roped in real-life soldiers to be a part of the film but collaborated with the Indian Army to train the actors for their roles. This is also one of the few Indian war films that use actual ammunition and weaponry for the shooting of war sequences.

For Patlan, the national award-winning filmmaker is at the helm of the project, not just as the director, but as the writer and producer as well.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, the flick is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7.

