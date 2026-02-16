‘I’ve been criticized the most in the industry’: John Abraham weighs in on being an outsider

At the SCREEN Masterclass, John Abraham spoke about his equation with his co-stars and contemporaries, he also recalled being criticized in his initial days.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiFeb 16, 2026 06:41 PM IST
John Abraham on facing criticism in the industryJohn Abraham on facing criticism in the industry, dealing with competition (Photos: Screen Digital)
Actor John Abraham has played some impactful roles in his career spanning over two decades. His last outing on the big screen with The Diplomat and Tehran was also quite loved by the fans. John has often been very selective with his film choices, and despite that, the actor has faced quite a lot of criticism in the film industry. Recently, during a conversation at the SCREEN Masterclass, John Abraham revealed how he has faced criticism right from 2003. He even weighed on being an outsider and looked at the bond he often shared with his co-stars, namely, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

Talking to Priyanka Sinha Jha, COO, Screen Academy, John revealed, “I have probably been criticized the most in this industry, from the time I started. When I came in 2003, there were no outsiders. Before that, only Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (entered the film industry). The amount of criticism I have gone through, nobody else has faced that in my time. For me, it was simple. I was like a horse with blinkers. I could only see in front, and didn’t expect. I have never had a publicist. I don’t go out there to feed stories in the media; it could make me vulnerable as well, but I think people know my integrity and where I come from.”

John Abraham at Screen Masterclass John Abraham at the SCREEN Masterclass in Mumbai (Photo: Screen Digital)
‘I get along way better with my male co-stars’

John also spoke about having contemporaries who had a stronger standing in the industry, and how he navigated his way through that. He said, “The best way is to train your mind to know that you are not competing but complementing. I get along way better with my male co-stars. I have worked with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. I have even kissed Abhishek. They look at me as someone who complements their process, and I look at them the same way. For me, I am not competitive in that space; I am very comfortable around guys, and that beauty shows in the film.”

John also said that he is looking for a good comedy film to come his way and added that he would love to be a part of No Smoking 2, if it’s ever made. On the work front, John Abraham is reportedly reviving the Force franchise, and he will also be seen playing Duryodhana in Arun Gopalan’s Modern Mahabharata script. Other than this, John will also reportedly work with Rohit Shetty in Rakesh Maria’s biopic.

Lodha Foundation is the Founder Patron of Screen Academy and it is supported by The Indira Sivasailam Foundation.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

