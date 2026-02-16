‘I’ve been criticized the most in the industry’: John Abraham weighs in on being an outsider

Actor John Abraham has played some impactful roles in his career spanning over two decades. His last outing on the big screen with The Diplomat and Tehran was also quite loved by the fans. John has often been very selective with his film choices, and despite that, the actor has faced quite a lot of criticism in the film industry. Recently, during a conversation at the SCREEN Masterclass, John Abraham revealed how he has faced criticism right from 2003. He even weighed on being an outsider and looked at the bond he often shared with his co-stars, namely, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.
Talking to Priyanka Sinha Jha, COO, Screen Academy, John revealed, “I have probably been criticized the most in this industry, from the time I started. When I came in 2003, there were no outsiders. Before that, only Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (entered the film industry). The amount of criticism I have gone through, nobody else has faced that in my time. For me, it was simple. I was like a horse with blinkers. I could only see in front, and didn’t expect. I have never had a publicist. I don’t go out there to feed stories in the media; it could make me vulnerable as well, but I think people know my integrity and where I come from.”
John also spoke about having contemporaries who had a stronger standing in the industry, and how he navigated his way through that. He said, “The best way is to train your mind to know that you are not competing but complementing. I get along way better with my male co-stars. I have worked with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. I have even kissed Abhishek. They look at me as someone who complements their process, and I look at them the same way. For me, I am not competitive in that space; I am very comfortable around guys, and that beauty shows in the film.”
John also said that he is looking for a good comedy film to come his way and added that he would love to be a part of No Smoking 2, if it’s ever made. On the work front, John Abraham is reportedly reviving the Force franchise, and he will also be seen playing Duryodhana in Arun Gopalan’s Modern Mahabharata script. Other than this, John will also reportedly work with Rohit Shetty in Rakesh Maria’s biopic.
Lodha Foundation is the Founder Patron of Screen Academy and it is supported by The Indira Sivasailam Foundation.
