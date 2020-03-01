Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump’s interaction leaves Twitterati in splits

Ivanka Trump thanked Diljit Dosanjh for taking her ‘to the spectacular Taj Mahal’. Ivanka Trump thanked Diljit Dosanjh for taking her ‘to the spectacular Taj Mahal’.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday left Twitterati in splits after an interaction with US President Donald J. Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump.

Earlier in the day, Diljit Dosanjh shared a photoshopped image where he is sitting next to Ivanka Trump in front of the Taj Mahal. “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?),” he captioned the post.

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜 Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Ivanka Trump, later, got in on the fun and retweeted the same photo with the caption, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”. Diljit replied, “OMG Athithi devo bhava Thnx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL (Who was saying what now?).”

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon … Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊 HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh’s unrequited love for reality star and billionaire Kylie Jenner is no secret. He frequently comments on her pictures in Punjabi, which elicits funny responses from fans. He also harbours a crush on Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.

US President Donald Trump and his family visited India last week.

