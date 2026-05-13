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Iulia Vantur walks the Cannes red carpet, blows flying kisses. Watch
Iulia Vantur walked the red carpet at Cannes alongside Deepak Tijori for their short film, Echoes of Us.
It’s that time of the year again, Cannes time. The 79th edition of the festival opened on Monday at the iconic Grand Theatre Lumiere, with India being prominently represented by Alia Bhatt, whose presence is lighting up social media, and newly appointed IFFI director Ashutosh Gowariker. Among the stars walking the red carpet was Romanian actress-turned-singer Iulia Vantur, who has lent her voice to songs like “Selfish,” “Veere,” and, more recently, “Tere Sang.”
She took to Instagram to share a reel featuring snapshots from her appearance at the prestigious film festival. The video shows her taking selfies with fans, posing for photographers, blowing kisses, and climbing the iconic festival stairs. She also posed alongside her co-star Deepak Tijori for their short film Echoes of Us, which brought them to Cannes.
In the caption, she wrote: “A magical evening at the opening of one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival. It feels so good to be here, to showcase our film ‘Echoes Of Us,’ which has had an unbelievable journey itself. We were honoured to come as a team and to be together on this special evening, on the red carpet. Grateful.”
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Collaboration with Arijit Singh
Just a few months ago, Iulia spoke about the song Tere Sang, marking her first collaboration with renowned singer Arijit Singh, who has recently retired from playback singing. She shared with Bollywood Bubble about visiting Arijit’s village, describing it as peaceful and charming: “We actually went to his gaon. It was beautiful. It was amazing. I love all those small shops when we were passing by car. You could see the merchants and the tailors and everyone doing their crafts and all. It was very nice, actually. And it’s a beautiful atmosphere there. These surroundings, he made them in a way that it felt so safe and warm. It’s his universe, and it’s such a beautiful universe. He’s all about music, people, community, and helping.”
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