Iulia Vantur walks the Cannes red carpet, blows flying kisses. Watch

It’s that time of the year again, Cannes time. The 79th edition of the festival opened on Monday at the iconic Grand Theatre Lumiere, with India being prominently represented by Alia Bhatt, whose presence is lighting up social media, and newly appointed IFFI director Ashutosh Gowariker. Among the stars walking the red carpet was Romanian actress-turned-singer Iulia Vantur, who has lent her voice to songs like “Selfish,” “Veere,” and, more recently, “Tere Sang.”

She took to Instagram to share a reel featuring snapshots from her appearance at the prestigious film festival. The video shows her taking selfies with fans, posing for photographers, blowing kisses, and climbing the iconic festival stairs. She also posed alongside her co-star Deepak Tijori for their short film Echoes of Us, which brought them to Cannes.