Iulia Vantur says being in ‘great man’ Salman Khan’s shadow has its ‘advantages, disadvantages’

Singer Iulia Vantur, who recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the hit single “Main Chala,” has said that while she appreciates the launchpad actor Salman Khan has given her, she would like to stand on her own two feet. Iulia and Salman have been rumoured to be in a relationship for several years, although neither has confirmed it.

The music video for Main Chala features Salman as a Sikh character, alongside actor Pragya Jaiswal. While she doesn’t share the frame with Salman, whose arc is restricted to a village setting, she appears alongside Guru.

In an interview with The Times of India, Iulia said that it was ‘an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman’, whom she described as a ‘great person and a great actor’ with years of experience under his belt. She said that being around him, she learned so much, but at the moment, she is focussing on working on her own identity. “I think it is important to do that,” she said.

But most of Iulia’s professional endeavours have been associated with Salman. Does she feel trapped under his shadow? The singer admitted that she needs to put in the extra effort, because being associated with Salman ‘comes with advantages and disadvantages’. The visibility is there, she agreed, but said that in the end, she will have to go the extra mile to be recognised for her work, ‘and not as someone who is associated with another person.’

Previously, Iulia has also performed the song “Seeti Maar,” which was a part of the soundtrack for the Salman-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.