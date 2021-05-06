Iulia Vantur on singing ‘Seeti Maar’ in Radhe: ‘Salman Khan always comes up with something unexpected, you just have to follow it’

Singer Iulia Vantur says Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s performance on “Seeti Maar” in Radhe: My Most Wanted Bhai is amazing. Iulia, who has voiced the song along with Kamaal Khan, however, says making a new version of an existing chartbuster was a challenge.

“Seeti Maar” has been recreated from the song by the same name from Telugu film, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Iulia spoke about how she came on board Radhe and why the mixed response to the “Seeti Maar” song is normal.

“Of course, the song has been a huge hit in the south, so the challenge was even bigger to bring something new. Kamaal Khan has changed his voice completely for the song. There’s the risk of audience not accepting the new version. But, the whole team has done an amazing job. They’ve managed to give a version, as good (as the original),” Iulia said in the exclusive interview.

Speaking about the critical reception that the song received, Iulia added, “Considering this song was made a huge hit by Allu Arjun, so obviously people would get emotionally attached to it. Also, you can’t satisfy everyone, the tastes are different. That’s why music has so many genres.”

There’s however a section of listeners that is swearing by “Seeti Maar”. So much so, that it is nearing 92 million views on YouTube.

How much credit would Iulia give to the lead pair of Radhe, for the success of the song? “Salman and Disha’s moves are amazing. People love Salman’s songs, his hook steps. They are very catchy, popular and easy to follow, that’s the beauty. And he always comes up with something totally unexpected, interesting and funny. You just have to follow it. Of course, everyone including the music composer, choreographer, actors and dancers has put their efforts,” the singer said.

Iulia also revealed that it was her test recording of the song for music composers Sajid-Wajid, which got incorporated in the final version. “Sajid used to give me different songs to practice and to test my voice. Later he called me and said he’s sent my recording to composer Devi Sri Prasad, who has liked my voice and will keep it in the movie. Honestly, when I recorded the song, I thought it will be a test practice. And I’ll get more time to practice. It was super unexpected for me,” she said.

Iulia, however, laughed off when asked how she reacts when some people say that Salman Khan still promotes her in Bollywood. “I feel blessed that I sing in Bollywood. The fact that I have someone to advice me from the music industry and Bollywood, again, is a big blessing. But, sometimes, you have to put much more to prove that you worked being in that place. Everyone’s journey comes with plus and minus.”

“There are songs where you feel the pressure of singing it right. There are many songs that I recorded, which aren’t out yet. There are songs which didn’t suit my voice, my style. Not all the songs see the light,” she added.

Iulia has also crooned “Zoom Zoom” in Radhe, which is yet to release. “That’s again a very good song. I loved it. It’s more teasing, playful and romantic. I feel it’s catchy,” Iulia revealed.

Radhe, also starring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, is set to have a simultaneous release on theatre and ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZeePlex on May 13, coinciding with Eid.