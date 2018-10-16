Iulia Vantur: I was fascinated by India and its culture

Iulia is making her film debut with Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala.

Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur, who is making her Hindi film debut with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, says India as a country has a lot to offer and that the rising number of crimes against women in the nation is not what defines it.

Iulia was interacting with the media here at the poster launch of the film along with its director Prem R. Soni, producers Prerna Arora, Kashish Khan and Arjun N Kapoor and chief guest Raveena Tandon on Monday.

Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala deals with the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture.

Since such incidents have happened in real life, asked if Iulia ever had reservations about visiting India due to this reason, she said, “I was fascinated by India and its culture. I was really connected to it so, my love for India and its culture was much bigger than all these cases because India is much more than that.”

“These kind of cases are happening all over the world and unfortunately, in India they are happening more but that doesn’t define a nation. We don’t have to be scared of that. We have to fight against it by taking appropriate actions and this movie is also about taking action, doing something about it and not letting this kind of unfortunate incidents change your life completely.”

