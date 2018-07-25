Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal attend Iulia Vantur’s birthday party

Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, shared a few inside photos from her birthday celebration. Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, shared a few inside photos from her birthday celebration.

Iulia Vantur’s turned a year older on July 24. The 38-year-old Romanian beauty, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, shared a few photos on her Instagram stories with the caption, “My midnight surprise. Love u guys.” In the photo, we see Sonakshi Sinha holding a cake with a candle on it.

Salman Khan’s latest protégé Zaheer Iqbal was also seen at the birthday celebrations of Iulia. The actor will play the lead in the Race 3 actor’s next production venture. The newcomer does not belong to any filmy family, but his father and Salman have known each other for years. Salman’s close friend and Bigg Boss Season 6 finalist Niketan Madhok was also attended the party.

As per posts on fan pages, this small gathering took place at Salman Khan’s house.

On the work front, Salman Khan has started shooting for Bharat. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father. Apart from Salman, the film stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Varun Sharma. Just like his other films, Salman has booked the festival of Eid for Bharat as well. The film is being produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

