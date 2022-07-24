lulia Vantur’s celebrates 42nd birthday with Salman Khan by her side, see photos and videos

July 24, 2022 10:00:48 pm
Iulia Vantur rang in her 42nd birthday with a party on Saturday night. The celebration saw rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Salman‘s bodyguard Sheraa, singer Payal Dev and costume designer Ashley Rebello among others in attendance.
Iulia took to Instagram on Sunday to share some inside photos and videos from the birthday celebration. The singer-actor captioned the clip, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today❤️ It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of u 🤗❤️🙏🏼 Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’ 😉 Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here 🤗❤️ #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july.”
Aayush Sharma too shared an inside photo from the bash and wrote, “A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness.”
Salman Khan was twinning in black with birthday girl and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
See all inside videos and photos from Iulia Vantur’s birthday celebration:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have never addressed their relationship in public, they have been by each other’s side for years now. Iulia is often seen with Salman and his family members on special occasion and festivals.
