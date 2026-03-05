Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘It’s Arijit Singh’s universe’: Iulia Vantur recalls visiting the singer’s hometown, says was touched by the community atmosphere there
Iulia Vantur said she was grateful to Arijit Singh for lending his voice to her track and added that she felt completely at ease while visiting his village.
Iulia Vantur recently released her song “Tere Sang,” which marks her maiden collaboration with renowned singer Arijit Singh, who has been in the news in recent weeks after announcing his retirement from playback singing. In that sense, Iulia said she feels nothing short of grateful and privileged to have had the chance to share a song with the celebrated singer. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Iulia recounted her experience working with Arijit.
‘We went to Arijit Singh’s gaon’
Iulia Vantur said, “The most important thing, I think, is the fact that Arijit Singh has lent his voice, his magical voice, to this track. So I feel so grateful and honoured to be a part of it. And I was obviously nervous knowing that I’m going to meet Arijit Singh. But he was so warm and so welcoming, and such a beautiful human being. The moment when I met him, I was just relaxed because I knew that there is no judgment, there are no expectations in that sense.”
In the same interview, Iulia revealed that she visited Arijit Singh’s village, describing it as peaceful and charming. “We actually went to his gaon. It was beautiful. It was amazing. I love all those small shops when we were passing by car. You could see the merchants and the tailors and everyone doing their crafts and all. It was very nice, actually. And it’s a beautiful atmosphere there. These surroundings, he made them in a way that it felt so safe and warm. It’s his universe, and it’s such a beautiful universe. He’s all about music, people, community, and helping.”
‘My song couldn’t live in Mumbai’
Recently, Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh’s hometown to spend time with him. And a few weeks ago, the singer’s father, Surinder Singh, revealed that the small town of Jiaganj in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district continues to draw Arijit despite his professional commitments.
“He has apartments and offices in Mumbai but prefers to live here. His sons, Jul and Ali, study in a local CBSE school. He wants to give more time to Tatwamasi-led projects. This is such a peaceful place. Even my son couldn’t live in Mumbai and had to return,” he told The Telegraph India.
