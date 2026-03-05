‘It’s Arijit Singh’s universe’: Iulia Vantur recalls visiting the singer’s hometown, says was touched by the community atmosphere there

Iulia Vantur recently released her song “Tere Sang,” which marks her maiden collaboration with renowned singer Arijit Singh, who has been in the news in recent weeks after announcing his retirement from playback singing. In that sense, Iulia said she feels nothing short of grateful and privileged to have had the chance to share a song with the celebrated singer. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Iulia recounted her experience working with Arijit.

‘We went to Arijit Singh’s gaon’

Iulia Vantur said, “The most important thing, I think, is the fact that Arijit Singh has lent his voice, his magical voice, to this track. So I feel so grateful and honoured to be a part of it. And I was obviously nervous knowing that I’m going to meet Arijit Singh. But he was so warm and so welcoming, and such a beautiful human being. The moment when I met him, I was just relaxed because I knew that there is no judgment, there are no expectations in that sense.”