It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom

Akshay Kumar finishes shooting for Bellbottom in the UK. (Photo: PR handout)

Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to his social media accounts to announce that the shooting of Bollywood movie Bellbottom has been completed. He also shared a poster of the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much – this maxim perhaps best describes the ‘Bellbottom’ journey from start to finish. A schedule that began as an impossibility has culminated into a storybook ending that has put the Hindi film industry right on the global map.”

Bellbottom had a start-to-finish schedule in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the intense schedule amid the pandemic, Akshay Kumar said, “It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again.”

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh added, “I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. The health and safety of everyone were of utmost importance and we ensured that everything was in order. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience when all the dadas from various departments would come up to you and thank you for bringing them back to work. This couldn’t have been possible without Akshay sir and Dad. All credit goes to them.”

Ranjit M Tewari directorial Bellbottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.

