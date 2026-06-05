‘It’s a magical piece’: Vijay Ganguly on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s song in Love & War

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, thanks to the popularity of the song “Shararat”, which has remained a talking point since its release last year. While he continues to receive widespread appreciation for his work on the film, Ganguly is also busy with a slate of upcoming projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

‘Did a magical piece with Ranbir and Alia’

Speaking to Variety India, Vijay Ganguly opened up about a special dance number he has designed for Ranbir and Alia in Love & War. “We did a piece with Ranbir and Alia. It’s not a song, but it’s a piece. What we did was magical because what Sanjay Leela Bhansali came up with as an idea, what we did, what Ranbir added to it in the process. I mean, when you see it, you will know.”