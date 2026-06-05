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‘It’s a magical piece’: Vijay Ganguly on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s song in Love & War
In a recent interview, Vijay Ganguly recalled working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Love and War. He also praised the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, thanks to the popularity of the song “Shararat”, which has remained a talking point since its release last year. While he continues to receive widespread appreciation for his work on the film, Ganguly is also busy with a slate of upcoming projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
‘Did a magical piece with Ranbir and Alia’
Speaking to Variety India, Vijay Ganguly opened up about a special dance number he has designed for Ranbir and Alia in Love & War. “We did a piece with Ranbir and Alia. It’s not a song, but it’s a piece. What we did was magical because what Sanjay Leela Bhansali came up with as an idea, what we did, what Ranbir added to it in the process. I mean, when you see it, you will know.”
Reflecting on his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ganguly spoke highly of the filmmaker’s creative involvement and collaborative approach. “He’s someone who will give you everything that you need. If I need five days, he will let me take six. So it’s like you get everything with him. And creatively, he is involved in every small little process. So it’s just a dream to work with someone like that.”
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During the same conversation, Vijay Ganguly revealed that he is also working on two major Yash Raj Films projects, the upcoming spy action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and Ahaan Panday’s next film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
‘Aditya Chopra is involved in every film’
Talking about his association with Yash Raj Films, Ganguly praised Aditya Chopra for his creative inputs across projects. “Aditya Chopra is involved in every film, including Ahaan’s upcoming project. He’s someone I always turn to and ask, ‘Aditya sir, watch what we’ve done and tell us what you feel.’ What he brings is incredible clarity. He’ll point out something very specific, sometimes even a single word or movement and suggest a completely different way of approaching it. Those insights often elevate the work and help make it stronger.”
At the recently held Chetak SCREEN Awards, Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreography award for “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, further cementing his standing as one of the industry’s most sought-after choreographers.
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