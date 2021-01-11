It’s a girl for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Celebrities congratulate ‘Virushka’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on Monday via social media.

Virat posted a statement on social media which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Ever since Virat tweeted the news, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actor Angad Bedi wished them on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi.”

The official handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground mentioned in a tweet, “Many congratulations to you both, Virat. #LoveLords.”

Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a post on Twitter which read, “Congratulations, both of you.”

Filmmaker Manish Sharma, Golf champion Arjun Bhati, cricketer Irfan Pathan and actor Nakuul Mehta among others also shared wishes for Virushka.