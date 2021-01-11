scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
It’s a girl for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Celebrities congratulate ‘Virushka’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2021 5:30:14 pm
anushka sharma, virat kohliVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on Monday via social media.

Virat posted a statement on social media which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Also Read |Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl

Ever since Virat tweeted the news, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actor Angad Bedi wished them on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi.”

The official handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground mentioned in a tweet, “Many congratulations to you both, Virat. #LoveLords.”

Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a post on Twitter which read, “Congratulations, both of you.”

Filmmaker Manish Sharma, Golf champion Arjun Bhati, cricketer Irfan Pathan and actor Nakuul Mehta among others also shared wishes for Virushka.

This is cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's first child. The two tied the knot in December 2017.

