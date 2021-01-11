It’s a girl for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Celebrities congratulate ‘Virushka’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news on Monday via social media.
Virat posted a statement on social media which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Ever since Virat tweeted the news, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.
Actor Angad Bedi wished them on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi.”
The official handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground mentioned in a tweet, “Many congratulations to you both, Virat. #LoveLords.”
Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a post on Twitter which read, “Congratulations, both of you.”
Filmmaker Manish Sharma, Golf champion Arjun Bhati, cricketer Irfan Pathan and actor Nakuul Mehta among others also shared wishes for Virushka.
Siddharth Kannan congratulated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a tweet that read, "Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli on ur beautiful baby girl! As a father of 2 strong daughters, I can tell you first hand that parenthood is the most beautiful journey I could have ever asked for! Lots of love & good health to all of u."
Hardik Pandya tweeted, "Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma. Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."
Dia Mirza congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on becoming parents to a baby girl. She wrote, "Such a wonderful news," on Virat's post on Instagram.
Bipasha Basu is happy for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who became parents to a baby girl on Monday. She wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel."
Shreya Ghoshal commented on Virat Kohli's post announcing the birth of his first child. The singer congratulated the couple and wrote, "God bless the beautiful family."
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the arrival of their baby girl.