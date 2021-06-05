It’s a double celebration in the Shroff household

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Saturday to share a birthday wish for his mom Ayesha Shroff. Sharing a photo on his Insta story, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday Mamaaaaa, lv you so much!” The actor’s sister Krishna Shroff and his girlfriend Disha Patani also posted photos of Ayesha.

As it also happens to be his parents’ wedding anniversary, Tiger shared a throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff. He wrote on the photo, “Happy anniversary, mommy, daddy. So lucky to have you.”

Tiger Shroff with mom Ayesha (Tiger Shroff/ Instagram) Tiger Shroff with mom Ayesha (Tiger Shroff/ Instagram)

A throwback photo of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. (Instagram/ Tiger Shroff) A throwback photo of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. (Instagram/ Tiger Shroff)

In an interview to ETimes, Krishna Shroff opened up about the relationship between her parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. She said, “What I admire about my parents’ relationship the most is the fact that they’ve literally grown up with each other. They’ve seen every phase of life with each other and by each others’ side. Doesn’t seem love like that exists anymore, so I don’t have high hopes of replicating the same for myself.”

Krishna added, “Mom’s kept literally every single thing we’ve given her ever since we were kids. I’m not a very materialist person, so I prefer to do something nice or create an experience or a memory for someone. I love to cook, so breakfast in bed is pretty high up on that list of things.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has several films in the pipeline, including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Rambo.