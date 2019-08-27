It’s a boy for Amy Jackson

Model-actor Amy Jackson has revealed she and her fiance, London-based businessman George Panayiotou, are expecting a baby boy.
Amy on Monday shared a video from her baby shower on Twitter, in which she announced, “It’s a boy.”
The 2.0 star captioned the post: “We’re having a…”
We’re having a…….. ✨💙🧚🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/DGSqvYKYZr
— Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) August 26, 2019
She is currently in her 35th week. The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy in March.
This is the first child for Amy and George. The couple got engaged on January 1.