It’s a boy for Amy Jackson

This is the first child for Amy Jackson and her partner George Panayiotou. The couple got engaged on January 1.

Amy Jackson had shared the news of her pregnancy in March (Photo: Instagram/amyjackson).

Model-actor Amy Jackson has revealed she and her fiance, London-based businessman George Panayiotou, are expecting a baby boy.

Amy on Monday shared a video from her baby shower on Twitter, in which she announced, “It’s a boy.”

The 2.0 star captioned the post: “We’re having a…”

She is currently in her 35th week. The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy in March.

This is the first child for Amy and George. The couple got engaged on January 1.

