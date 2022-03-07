scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
ITA 2022: Rakhi Sawant dances with Ranveer Singh, Munmun Dutta poses with Dilip Joshi amid cheers

ITA 2022 saw Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant dancing together while the Bigg Boss contestant posed with Alia Bhatt.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 7, 2022 12:26:28 pm
ranveer singh rakhi sawant tarak mehta ita awardsITA 2022 saw several celebs walking down the red carpet. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

The Indian Tele Awards on Sunday announced its winners for 2022. On the occasion, we saw several celebs from films and TV industry sashaying down the red carpet. But the two stars who were in perfect sync and vibe were Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant. They danced together on the red carpet, giving some great moments to the paparazzi at the event.

Ranveer and Rakhi bumped into each other and couldn’t hold their excitement while breaking into the hook step of “Tattad Tattad”. The two also posed in their style, proving why they are the best bet when it comes to entertainment.

 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s stars Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, who play Jethalal and Babita respectively, also struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

Others who were captured on the red carpet were Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Rashami Desai. Rupali won Best Actress Popular for Anupamaa. Hina emerged the Best Actress for Lines.

 

While Ranveer won Popular Actor (Film) award, Alia Bhatt took  away  Popular Actress (Film). Alia was seen doing her Gangubai Kathiawadi namaste pose for the camera. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is currently running successfully at the theatres.

Ranveer and Alia were also seen posing with their trophies, along with filmmaker Karan Johar. The trio is working on their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

