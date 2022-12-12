ITA Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor attend ceremony. See pictures

It’s the season of award shows and smashing red carpet looks. The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night, which saw a host of Bollywood and TV celebrities grace the event.

Among those in attendance were Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, Raveena Tandon and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.

Popular faces from TV including Karan Wahi, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Harshad Chopra, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Helly Shah and Amruta Khnavilkar among others were also present at the event.

See pictures:

Anil Kapoor at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram). Anil Kapoor at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram).

Ananya Panday at the red carpet of ITA Awards. (Screengrab Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Ananya Panday at the red carpet of ITA Awards. (Screengrab Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan posing with his trophy at the ITA Awards. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/instagram)

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor at the ITA Awards 202 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram) Harsh Vardhan Kapoor at the ITA Awards 202 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram)

Neena Gupta with her awards at the ceremony. (Photo: Screengrab, Neena Gupta/Instagram) Neena Gupta with her awards at the ceremony. (Photo: Screengrab, Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Nia Sharma at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Nia Sharma fan page/Instagram) Nia Sharma at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Nia Sharma fan page/Instagram)

Karan Wahi at the ceremony (Photo: PR Handout). Karan Wahi at the ceremony (Photo: PR Handout).

On the film front, Varun Dhawan had two releases this year– Jug Jugg Jeeyo and his recent outing, creature comedy Bhediya which has underperformed at the box office.

Ananya Panday also had two releases this year, her OTT debut feature Gehraiyaan and Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger, which was a washout at the box office. She will be next seen in dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.