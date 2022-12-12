ITA Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor attend ceremony. See pictures

It’s the season of award shows and smashing red carpet looks. The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night, which saw a host of Bollywood and TV celebrities grace the event.
Among those in attendance were Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, Raveena Tandon and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.
Popular faces from TV including Karan Wahi, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Harshad Chopra, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Helly Shah and Amruta Khnavilkar among others were also present at the event.
See pictures:
On the film front, Varun Dhawan had two releases this year– Jug Jugg Jeeyo and his recent outing, creature comedy Bhediya which has underperformed at the box office.
Ananya Panday also had two releases this year, her OTT debut feature Gehraiyaan and Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger, which was a washout at the box office. She will be next seen in dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.