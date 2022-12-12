scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

ITA Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor attend ceremony. See pictures

The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night and saw a host of celebrities gracing the event.

Bollywood and TV celebrities were present at the ITA Awards ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, Varun Dhawan/Instagram, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

It’s the season of award shows and smashing red carpet looks. The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night, which saw a host of Bollywood and TV celebrities grace the event.

Among those in attendance were Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, Raveena Tandon and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.

Popular faces from TV including Karan Wahi, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Harshad Chopra, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Helly Shah and Amruta Khnavilkar among others were also present at the event.

See pictures:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
Anil Kapoor at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram). Ananya Panday at the red carpet of ITA Awards. (Screengrab Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Varun Dhawan posing with his trophy at the ITA Awards. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/instagram) Harsh Vardhan Kapoor at the ITA Awards 202 (Photo: Harsh Vardhan Kapoor/Instagram) Neena Gupta with her awards at the ceremony. (Photo: Screengrab, Neena Gupta/Instagram) Nia Sharma at the ITA Awards 2022 (Photo: Nia Sharma fan page/Instagram) Karan Wahi at the ceremony (Photo: PR Handout).

On the film front, Varun Dhawan had two releases this year– Jug Jugg Jeeyo and his recent outing, creature comedy Bhediya which has underperformed at the box office.

Ananya Panday also had two releases this year, her OTT debut feature Gehraiyaan and Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger, which was a washout at the box office. She will be next seen in dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 12:20:34 pm
Next Story

Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close