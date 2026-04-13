‘I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving’: Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he never bought a IPL team

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for owning successful teams in sports like kabaddi and football. However, he has notably stayed away from the Indian Premier League (IPL)—a space where several Bollywood celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Shilpa Shetty have invested. According to Abhishek, the primary reason was simple—it was too expensive at the time.

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Abhishek opened up about why he never bought an IPL team. He said, “It is very interesting. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time—first of all, to be honest—when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor… my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget.”