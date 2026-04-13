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‘I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving’: Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he never bought a IPL team
The IPL began in 2008, around the time Abhishek Bachchan was still establishing himself in the film industry with movies like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, LOC: Kargil, and Guru.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for owning successful teams in sports like kabaddi and football. However, he has notably stayed away from the Indian Premier League (IPL)—a space where several Bollywood celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Shilpa Shetty have invested. According to Abhishek, the primary reason was simple—it was too expensive at the time.
In a recent conversation with Forbes, Abhishek opened up about why he never bought an IPL team. He said, “It is very interesting. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time—first of all, to be honest—when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor… my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget.”
He further explained that beyond finances, he also questioned what value he could bring to the sport. “More importantly, I didn’t know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job—so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. ‘Oh, a star has arrived’—I am not that person,” he said.
Highlighting his hands-on approach to team ownership, Abhishek Bachchan said, “If you have seen me at my matches, I am very involved. I sit with the players. I live with them. I train them if I can. I even approve what they eat every day. I micromanage everything—that’s how I like to work.”
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Speaking specifically about cricket, he admitted, “I didn’t know how I could contribute because I wasn’t as well-versed in the sport back then as I am now. I was more familiar with other sports and didn’t know how I could be of assistance. But never say never—maybe something will happen in the future.”
The IPL began in 2008, around the time Abhishek Bachchan was still establishing himself in the film industry with movies like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, LOC: Kargil, and Guru. He later expanded into sports ownership by acquiring the Jaipur Pink Panthers in April 2014 and co-owning Chennaiyin FC in August the same year. Both teams have gone on to achieve significant success in the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League, respectively.
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