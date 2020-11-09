It was love at first sight: Rohanpreet Singh opens up about Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have revealed the initial moments of filming their song “Nehu Da Vyah,” were enough for them to know that they were made for each other. The much-in-love couple, who tied the knot on October 24, has opened about their courtship.

Talking about her first impression of Rohanpreet, Neha said that she was moved by his kind behaviour towards everyone on the set. The singer added that she felt such a strong pull towards Rohanpreet.

“My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had every come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me,” Neha Kakkar said.

For Rohanpreet Singh, it was love at first sight. The Punjabi singer thanked his stars that Neha said “yes” to his proposal. He said, “She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you God.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. Apart from family and close friends, the wedding was attended by Urvashi Dholakia, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka among others.

