Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe requests Kiren Rijiju for help after IT raids on actor: ‘Putting unnecessary stress’

Mathias Boe tweeted to union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help after IT raids on Taapse Pannu's house. (Photo: Mathias Boe/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe, took to Twitter on Thursday to speak up on how the Income Tax raids on Taapsee’s house is causing stress to her family, especially her parents. Tagging the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, Boe asked for help.

He wrote, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile IT department is raiding Taapsee’s house back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents.”

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing 🇮🇳 for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. 🤷‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something👍🏼. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. He is currently coaching the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open. In response to Boe’s tweet, Rijiju asked him to stick to his “professional duties”. He wrote, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian sports.”

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and film producer-director Vikas Bahl. Since the raid at her house, Taapsee has received immense support from her fans and colleagues in the film fraternity.