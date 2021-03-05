scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe requests Kiren Rijiju for help after IT raids on actor: ‘Putting unnecessary stress’

Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe requested Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help after IT raids on the actor. He said the raids were 'putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents’.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 5, 2021 5:09:33 pm
Taapsee Pannu-Mathias BoeMathias Boe tweeted to union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help after IT raids on Taapse Pannu's house. (Photo: Mathias Boe/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe, took to Twitter on Thursday to speak up on how the Income Tax raids on Taapsee’s house is causing stress to her family, especially her parents. Tagging the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, Boe asked for help.

He wrote, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile IT department is raiding Taapsee’s house back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents.”

Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. He is currently coaching the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open. In response to Boe’s tweet, Rijiju asked him to stick to his “professional duties”. He wrote, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian sports.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Oppn leaders slam Centre after IT searches properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and film producer-director Vikas Bahl. Since the raid at her house, Taapsee has received immense support from her fans and colleagues in the film fraternity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

rhea kapoor birthday
Anil Kapoor, Sonam dig into family album for special posts on Rhea Kapoor’s birthday

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement