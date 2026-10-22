‘It is scary’: Manoj Bajpayee says ‘Bollywood always a soft target’ amid Tiger Shroff firing incident

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves across the country. While the actor narrowly escaped what could have turned into a horrific incident, the fact that the shooting took place in a busy area like Juhu has raised serious concerns about public safety. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including gunfire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and the murder of politician Baba Siddique, a close friend of actor Salman Khan.

Reacting to the incident, actor Manoj Bajpayee said the film industry has often been a soft target for such attacks, admitting that the developments were deeply unsettling.

‘This industry has always been a soft target’

While promoting his upcoming film Gajab Raat, Manoj spoke to PTI about the incident and said, “This industry has always been a soft target. We are no experts in law and order, and the department is taking their strict measures. We have no doubt in that. But all I want to say at this point is that it is the most unfortunate thing, and it is a relief that Tiger is safe and he is well. His driver is also recovering. At this point in time, we have nothing more to add to it because the investigation is going on. Let’s see how this unfolds.”

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When asked whether such incidents have a psychological impact on members of the film industry, Manoj acknowledged that they affect everyone.

“It definitely affects,” he said, adding, “It affects each and everyone. But what more can you say? You are helpless.”

Divya Dutta, who accompanied the actor during the interview, echoed his sentiments. “I guess it is the same thing. It affects everyone,” she said.

‘This is very scary’

Speaking to ANI later, Manoj expressed concern over the open use of firearms and hoped the investigation would lead to a strong deterrent against similar incidents.

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“I don’t know about the gang war, but bullets are being fired openly. That is very scary. Secondly, it is extremely sad what Tiger had to go through. Glad he is safe,” he said.

“I hope the investigation reaches its conclusion at the earliest and an example is set that people should be scared of repeating such incidents,” he added.

Celebrities react to Tiger Shroff firing incident

Several film personalities, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh and actor-politician Ravi Kishan, have reacted to the shooting.

Taking to X, Amaal had earlier expressed his concern, writing, “What the hell is happening in Mumbai?” He tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging them to ensure the safety of citizens.

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Mika Singh also raised concerns about public safety in a social media post.

“After the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city,” he wrote.

Shortly after the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger, who sustained injuries to his chest and arms from shattered glass despite escaping the attack.

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Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “Kisi ki bhi dadagiri Mumbai mein nahi chalegi.”

He further assured the actor and his family of the state government’s support, saying, “I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Tiger over the phone to enquire about his well-being and assured him that strict action would be taken against the shooters.

What happened to Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff was returning home after a football session in Juhu on October 18 when three bike-borne gunmen allegedly opened fire at his BMW, injuring his driver and a bystander, later identified as Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger and fan of the actor.

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Chauhan sustained a bullet injury to the lower left side of his chest and underwent surgery at KEM Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the lodged bullet.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger’s mother, has stepped in to help cover Chauhan’s medical expenses and has assured his family that the treatment costs and post-surgery medical requirements will be taken care of.

In a related development, four people were arrested in Delhi for their alleged involvement in a weapon-supply module linked to the incident. The case remains under investigation.