It is easy to make Salman Khan dance,says choreographer Mudassar

Mudassar Khan,who choreographed superstar Salman Khan’s dance moves in songs like ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ and ‘Dhinka Chika’,says it is relatively easy to make the actor learn the dance steps.

Salman Khan,during a visit for an event,was impressed with Mudassar’s dance moves and had asked him to choreograph his dance on an awards night.

Later,Mudassar was asked to design the moves of ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from ‘Dabangg’,which marked his first break in Bollywood.

“He (Salman Khan ) is a godfather and will remain that for me. Salman Khan is so far the best dancer I know as we have done several songs with him,be it films or at stage shows. We made him do different moves and he did it all properly. I don’t think he leaves any beat,he is one of the best dancers. He has good knowledge about dance,” Mudassar said in an interview.

He has also choreographed a song ‘Chalao Na Naino se’ with Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Bol Bachchan’ and Akshay Kumar starrer song ‘Party All Night’ for ‘Boss’.

Mudassar is one of the judges for fourth season of popular dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’. The other two new judges are choreographers Shruti Merchant and Feroz Khan.

“Salman sir is very happy that I am doing ‘Dance India Dance’ and he wished me luck,he is very supportive. The show will definitely change things for me. I am happy I got the opportunity,” Mudassar said.

“Remo D’Souza was part of this dance show and his life changed after this,he went on to make a dance film called ‘Any Body Can Dance’. ‘Dance India Dance’ is a big platform for me as the learning level will increase,” he said.

The 27-year-old considers choreographer Dave Scott,who choreographed ‘Step Up’ series,his idol as he feels it is because of him that hip hop dance form got boost. In India,he admires Prabhu Deva,Ganesh Acharya,Farah Khan,among others.

“I would like to choreograph Aamir Khan sir. To choreograph those who are good dancers like Hrithik Roshan,Shahid Kapoor is not a challenge for me as I know they will do it,” Mudassar said.

