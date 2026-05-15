‘It gave me my family’: Why Jyotika has no regrets about her failed Bollywood debut

Jyotika made her silver screen debut with the Bollywood film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshaye Khanna. After the romantic drama failed at the box office, she made the life-changing decision to move to Chennai, a move that eventually paved the way for her to become one of the most successful actors in South cinema. In a recent interview, Jyotika reflected on leaving Mumbai for Chennai and returning to the city after 26 years.

During a chat with NDTV, Jyotika described Doli Saja Ke Rakhna as “a very sweet film”, but admitted that its box office failure altered the course of her career. “That’s where I actually went (to Tamil film industry) from Hindi after my first film didn’t do well at the box office. But I believe it (Doli Saja Ke Rakhna) was a very sweet film,” she shared.