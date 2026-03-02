‘It died 15 minutes ago’: When an interviewer shut down Salman Khan mid-sentence over ‘no scripts in my films’ remark

Salman Khan has had a love-and-hate relationship with the media over the years. While he has often been open about his life and career, the actor has also had clashes with the press over intrusion into his personal space and probing questions. Recently, an old video from 1993 has resurfaced and is going viral, showing the actor being shut down mid-interview by Canada-based journalist Sushma Datt after a tense exchange.

The clip begins with Sushma talking about Salman’s film, which was under production at the time. She said, “Then the film won’t work.” Salman asked, “Why it won’t work?” She responded, “Because there is no story in it.” Salman got defensive at this point and said, “That’s how I make my films. No script at all.” The interviewer commented, “It would be a flop then.”

Salman, who appeared visibly tired, quickly gestured about leaving the studio. He said, “Are we going out tonight? My friends are all waiting outside. Let us go now, meri maa.” He is then seen joining his hands in a namaste. The interviewer can be heard saying, “Bache, you are free to go, thank you very much for coming to the studio.”

Salman responded, “This is an interview? You must come to India…we are big.” The interviewer then signaled the cameraman to cut the interview.

Seeing her ask the cameraman to shut the cameras, he said, “That is it. We are over and done with. You guys are making a lot of money, you have your own studio…all in the family.” She said, “This is not a part of the interview. It died 15 minutes ago.”

Fans have been divide on the clip. While some sided salman’s other’s called out his rude behaviour. A fan wrote, “The interviewer’s remarks were uncalled for, it’s not your job to say that someone’s upcoming movie will have no story or it will flop.” Another one commented, “And people wonder why Bhoi has so many ‘Yes Men’ around 😂”

In another clip from the same unaired interview, Salman is seen criticising Sushma’s studio. He said, “This studio is incomplete. What is this? You will have to work a hell lot on this studio. It does not suit us to come here but not that we are here, let’s make the most of it.” Sushma is seen apologising to Salman for the studio.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role.